Also available on the nbc app

There is no one more deserving of our Access Style Award for "Best Pregnancy Style" than expectant mama Ashley Graham! The supermodel sat down with Access Hollywood to look back on some of her best mom-to-be fashion moments, including her Jessica Rabbit Halloween costume and her Fashion Media Awards red latex dress, which was actually made for her before she got pregnant! "I wiggled my way in," she explained. Ashley also discussed her love of bold colors and tiny bikinis.

Appearing: