Paulina Chavez is the star of "The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia," a huge hit on Netflix, and it's back for its second chapter. Paulina talked to Access co-host and "Ashley Garcia" executive producer Mario Lopez all about her character's new love story. "She's going through new emotions she's never felt before. It's a fun journey." "Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love" is available to stream now on Netflix.

