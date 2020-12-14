Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Darby is laying it all on the table! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Ashley broke down the biggest moments from part one of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion. Ashley admitted that she does believes there is "truth" surrounding Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant's alleged cheating scandal. The reality star also got honest about her feeling towards Candiace Dillard and shared why she just doesn't think she's a happy person. Plus, Ashley revealed if she has an "open marriage" with husband Michael.

