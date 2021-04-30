Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ashley Cain’s Girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee Reflects On ‘Unbearable’ Pain After Baby Daughter’s Death

CLIP04/30/21
Also available on the nbc app

Safiyya Vorajee is sharing her grief after an unimaginable loss. Ashley Cain’s girlfriend reflected on the tragic death of their 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia, in a heartbreaking Instagram story on Friday, revealing that her sorrow is so overwhelming she can hardly face the day. "Trying to get myself out of bed in the morning has never felt so hard. The pain that hits me when my eyes open is unbearable, I just want this all to have been a dream. I miss you Azaylia,” she wrote. The infant’s death comes after an intense battle with leukemia for most of her short life. Ashley and Safiyya documented the difficult journey with frequent Instagram updates, revealing earlier this month that the cancer had sadly spread to Azaylia’s brain and other organs and doctors had only given her days to live.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, ashley cain, safiyya vorajee, ashley cain safiyya vorajee, ashley cain daughter, ashley cain girlfriend, ashley cain daughter death, ashley cain the challenge, celebrity babies, deaths
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.