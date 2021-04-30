Also available on the nbc app

Safiyya Vorajee is sharing her grief after an unimaginable loss. Ashley Cain’s girlfriend reflected on the tragic death of their 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia, in a heartbreaking Instagram story on Friday, revealing that her sorrow is so overwhelming she can hardly face the day. "Trying to get myself out of bed in the morning has never felt so hard. The pain that hits me when my eyes open is unbearable, I just want this all to have been a dream. I miss you Azaylia,” she wrote. The infant’s death comes after an intense battle with leukemia for most of her short life. Ashley and Safiyya documented the difficult journey with frequent Instagram updates, revealing earlier this month that the cancer had sadly spread to Azaylia’s brain and other organs and doctors had only given her days to live.

