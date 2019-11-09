Ashleigh Murray Breaks Down Josie's 'Big' Transition From 'Riverdale' To 'Katy Keene' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Ashleigh Murray is a long way from "Riverdale"! The actress tells Access Hollywood on the "Katy Keene" set about the "big" transition from playing teenage Josie on the CW hit to a 20-something version on its upcoming spinoff. How does she relate to the character more when she's closer to her real-life age? Ashleigh also shares what it's been like to work alongside co-stars including Lucy Hale, and the experience of shooting Josie's first performance scene for the show.

