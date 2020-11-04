Also available on the nbc app

Look at these cuties! Ashlee Simpson Ross shared an adorable photo on Election Day of her two oldest kids, 11-year-old son Bronx and 5-year-old daughter Jagger, posing with their newborn baby brother, Ziggy. She captioned the sweet shot, "Future voters." The 36-year-old singer welcomed her third child — and second with husband Evan Ross — on Oct. 28. "Our sweet boy has arrived," she gushed on social media. "I'm over the moon. We are so blessed!"

