Evan Ross is getting a bit cheeky while ringing in his 33rd birthday! Ashlee Simpson took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's special day by sharing a steamy pic of her man in his birthday suit. "Happy birthday to the love of my life. Your spirit is truly infectious, and I’m so lucky to spend every day with you. 33 baby," the proud wife wrote alongside the NSFW pic.

