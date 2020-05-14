Also available on the nbc app

It's a boy for Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross! The expectant parents took to Instagram to share a sweet family video documenting the moment that they found out the sex of their second child together. The couple's 4-year-old daughter Jagger joined in the cake-cutting reveal as well as Ashlee's 11-year-old son Bronx from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz. "So stoked 2 meet my baby boy," Evan gushed, adding, "As u can tell Jagger wanted a sis."

