Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross are expanding their family! The "Pieces of Me" singer and her husband shared a selfie with a positive pregnancy test and revealed that they are expecting a new baby. "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," wrote Ashlee, who shares 4-year-old daughter Jagger Snow with Evan and 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

