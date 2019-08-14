ASAP Rocky 'Disappointed' By Guilty Verdict From Stockholm Court

Also available on the NBC app

After spending a month in a Swedish jail pending trial for his involvement in a Stockholm street fight, A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault. As criminal defense attorney Sara Azari explains to Access Hollywood, the rapper was not sentenced to further jail time, but will be placed on probation, which will likely impact his ability to tour. "I am of course disappointed by today's verdict," A$AP wrote in an Instagram message, thanking his "fans, friends and everyone who showed [him] love during this difficult time."

