Main Content

ASAP Rocky Arrested At LAX After Arriving Home From Trip With Rihanna

CLIP04/20/22

ASAP Rocky has been arrested at LAX in connection to a 2021 shooting, Access Hollywood can confirm. The "Praise The Lord" rapper had reportedly just arrived at the airport on a private jet after vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. Detectives identified the 33-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, as a suspect in a 2021 shooting, and he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The news of the incident comes as Rihanna is set to give birth to their first child soon.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: asap rocky, Rihanna, arrested
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.