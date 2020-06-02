Christina Anstead's Estranged Husband Ant Tags Her In Sweet Video Of 1-Year-Old Son Hudson Walking
CLIP 10/16/20
Nikkolas Smith is both an artist and an activist and his paintings, which showcase black lives lost, have gone viral. His recent painting of George Floyd has captured the attention of Michelle Obama and more and he tells Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles that he hopes his art helps tell the stories of victims. “I am using my art to try and push people, in a way, that leads toward positive change.”