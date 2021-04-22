Main Content

Artist Turns Tons Of Beach Trash Into Mind-Blowing Sculptures!

CLIP04/22/21

During a previous show, Kelly met Angela Pozzi, an artist and founder of Washed Ashore, who takes trash from the beach and transforms it into art sculptures. Kelly connected Angela with Ashlyn, a young artist who also makes trash into treasures. Months later, these two ladies teamed up to create a breath-taking sturgeon sculpture out of items like chair parts and plastic handles. Kelly's friends at Canidae Dog Food were blown away by what Angela and Ashlyn have done for the environment, so they donate $25,000 to Washed Ashore.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.