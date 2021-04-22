During a previous show, Kelly met Angela Pozzi, an artist and founder of Washed Ashore, who takes trash from the beach and transforms it into art sculptures. Kelly connected Angela with Ashlyn, a young artist who also makes trash into treasures. Months later, these two ladies teamed up to create a breath-taking sturgeon sculpture out of items like chair parts and plastic handles. Kelly's friends at Canidae Dog Food were blown away by what Angela and Ashlyn have done for the environment, so they donate $25,000 to Washed Ashore.

