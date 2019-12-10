Artem Chigvintsev Reveals Why His Mom Thought Nikki Bella Would Be A Diva At First (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have crossed a major relationship milestone! The couple reflected on Nikki meeting her dancer beau's family for the first time, and Artem shares with Access Hollywood at PUBG Mobile's #FightForTheAmazon Global Green benefit in Los Angeles how his mom had a different impression of Nikki through social media than what she experienced in real life – and that he thinks both versions are "amazing." Nikki also touches on her hopes to return to the ring even if she doesn't get the the green light from her doctor until she's 50, and gently corrects Artem's adorable blunder when he describes their first Christmas tree. And, the pair discuss their support for rainforest conservation and environmental awareness.

Appearing: