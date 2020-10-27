Also available on the nbc app

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are ready for Halloween! The pro dancer revealed to Access Hollywood what his family is planning to dress up as for the spooky holiday, including their newborn son's adorable costume! Artem also got candid about his upcoming move to Napa, Calif and shared why the trio wants to leave Los Angeles. Plus, Kaitlyn Bristowe shared her frustrations with her recent scores on "Dancing with the Stars." "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

