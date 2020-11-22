Also available on the nbc app

Nikki Bella is getting all the love on her 37th birthday! The "Total Bellas" star's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev celebrated the special occasion by posting a romantic message to his bride-to-be on Instagram. "I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better half," he wrote. "You are my rock. You have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you." The "Dancing with the Stars" pro, who is currently in Los Angeles for the season finale, went to share his excitement to be reunited with Nikki and their baby boy!

