Artem Chigvintsev Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Nikki Bella: 'I Love You So So Much'

Artem Chigvintsev has major love for Nikki Bella! The pro dancer shared a snap of the "Total Bellas" star on Instagram, writing, "The happiest birthday to my beautiful Nicole. May this day be very special filled with lots of love. I love you so so much." The couple is spending the big day in France and Nikki’s sister, Brie, also joined the pair for birthday celebrations. Artem and Nikki started dating after they met on "Dancing With The Stars” and haven’t been shy about their love for each other.

