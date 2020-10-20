Also available on the nbc app

Wedding bells are ringing for Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella! The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared an update of their wedding plans to Access Hollywood, saying, "We're actually moving (the wedding) from L.A. to somewhere else ... not sure if I am allowed to say where yet, but there's definitely plans. The only thing we know that we want to make sure is that we don't have to be wearing masks during the wedding," Artem shared. Kaitlyn Bristowe also talked about the criticism she received on the hit ballroom show and revealed her plans on stepping it up next week. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

