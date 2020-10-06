Also available on the nbc app

Artem Chigvintsev is loving life! The dancer chatted with Access Hollywood about what it's like to juggle being a new dad and his return to "Dancing with the Stars." He admitted that it's hard leaving his newborn at home and even said that he sometimes wishes Mateo would cry so he had to stay with him and fiancé Nikki Bella. Plus, Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about dedicating her recent performance to boyfriend Jason Tartick. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

Appearing: