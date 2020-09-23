Also available on the nbc app

‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Artem Chigvintsev and his partner Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about their performance this week and persevering through Kaitlyn’s injury. But the new dad also revealed that his fiancé Nikki Bella is letting him get more sleep, “I’m definitely getting more sleep, she’s being very kind to me during the night. She’s like, ‘Look, it’s not like you can have breasts and feed him so I’ll be doing that during the night. But when we wake up I need my own time,’” he explained. Adding, “So whenever I get up at like 5:30, 6 in the morning, that’s the time when Matteo gets very vocal about things and how he feels about life. So I’ll try to take over that time and help as much as I can. I think we’ve kind of figured it out.” “Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

