Artem Chigvintsev Confesses Being Cut From 'DWTS' Was Like A 'Punch In The Stomach'

Also available on the NBC app

Artem Chigvintsev is getting real about his feeling of not getting cast in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The 37-year-old dancer claims that he was kept in the dark about the decision until just days before the full cast was officially announced. "God, I don't even know where to begin to be honest with you, because obviously it was a massive shock and having those calls are never, never, never fun," Artem told Nikki and Brie Bella.

Appearing: