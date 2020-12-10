Also available on the nbc app

Artem Chigvintsev was a bit out of his comfort zone when it came to having sex with Nikki Bella during her pregnancy. In a sneak peek clip of an upcoming episode of "Total Bellas," the "Dancing with the Stars" pro admitted to Daniel Bryan that he felt pregnancy sex was "weird." Sharing, "I mean, there’s a whole baby inside there. … It’s the mental thing. You think [about how] there’s a whole human inside."

