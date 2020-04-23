Also available on the NBC app

"Arrow" lives on! Stars Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara join Access Hollywood via Zoom to reflect on the hit CW series and their favorite memories and behind-the-scenes bloopers from eight seasons – including the time Katie's first love scene with Stephen Amell went a little awry! And, are there any updates on the hopeful "Green Arrow and the Canaries" spin-off? The actresses also share their quarantine habits, what they're binge-watching and which one of them is ready to shave her head! "Arrow: The Eighth & Final Season" is now available on Digital and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 28.

Appearing: