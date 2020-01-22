Main Content

‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Suffers Panic Attack Mid-Interview: ‘I’m Doing Much Better’

Stephen Amell proved that even superheroes can have bad days. The actor wrapped “Arrow” late last year and joined Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast “Inside Of You” to discuss letting go of the show after eight years, and what his future plans were. After Stephen admitted that he had been “struggling” with his mental health and needed a break, the actor experienced a full-blown panic attack mid-interview and cut the conversation short. But a few weeks later, Stephen went back on the podcast and bravely addressed the incident. The actor, who is gearing up to shoot the wrestling show “Heels,” tweeted that he “was in a really bad spot,” but assured fans that he is now “doing much better.”

