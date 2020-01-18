'Arrow': Katie Cassidy & Juliana Harkavy Tease Hopeful 'Canaries' Spin-Off & Invite Margot Robbie

Also available on the NBC app

"Arrow" stars Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy tell Access Hollywood what to look forward to in the CW series' penultimate episode, "Green Arrow & The Canaries." Katie explains how her character, Laurel, is the one "driving the ship" to recruit Mia (Katherine McNamara) and Dinah (Juliana) to join forces with her in 2040 Star City, and Juliana teases the "zen" new Dinah. The actresses also discuss their hopes for their new story to turn into a spin-off series as "Arrow" signs off. How will the potential new show be a "clean slate" following the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths"? Plus, Katie and Juliana invite Margot Robbie and other DC film stars to join their squad! "Arrow" Season 8, Episode 9 airs Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c.

