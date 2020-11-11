Also available on the nbc app

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son proves once again he's following in his famous dad's bodybuilding footsteps. Joseph Baena is staying on top of his workout routine, per usual, pumping iron at the gym and flexing the results for his Instagram followers. The 23-year-old showed off his chiseled abs and pecs in a shirtless Boomerang video on his IG story this week, all while displaying an understandably satisfied grin. Hey, all that hard work is clearly playing off!

