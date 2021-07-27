Main Content

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Rides Shirtless On A Horse And Shows Off Huge Biceps!

CLIP07/26/21
Giddyup! Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena showed off his bulging biceps as he went for a shirtless horseback ride. On Saturday, the 23-year-old bodybuilder posted a steamy snap on his Instagram and captioned the picture, “Headed to the Salty Spitoon — want anything?” This isn’t the first time Joseph has put his hot bod on display. In May, the aspiring actor posted a flex snap on Instagram and opened up about working out with his famous dad. “This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do “forced reps” for the rest of the workout. You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I’m going to be hurting tomorrow,” he wrote in part on his Instagram.

