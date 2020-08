Also available on the NBC app

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is definitely bulking up! The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap where he’s flexing some major muscles on a porch. He captioned the snap, “Perfect time to practice some posing!” The pose he did was actually the same one his dad did back in the ‘70s. Joseph has definitely taken a note from his dad’s book.

Appearing: