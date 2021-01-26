Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Flexes Muscles In Speedo: 'Gotta Get The Tan Lines Back'

CLIP01/25/21
Also available on the nbc app

Joseph Baena's fitness game isn't slowing down! Arnold Schwarzenegger's 23-year-old son flaunted his insane muscles once again as he rocked a tiny black Speedo during a workout at the pool. He captioned the shirtless photo, "Gotta get the tan lines back." The DJ and aspiring bodybuilder, who continues to follow in his father's footsteps, frequently documents his intense gym routine on social media. But just like his dad, Joseph is also getting into acting! In early January 2021, he celebrated his role in the TV pilot "Scam Squad." At the time, he posted, "Can't wait for post-production to finish up and share it with you guys!"

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Arnold Schwarzenegger, joseph baena, Celebrity news
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.