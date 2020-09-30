Also available on the nbc app

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son proves once again he's following in his dad's bodybuilding footsteps – even in sweltering heat! Joseph Baena didn't let scorching temperatures derail his workout this week, pumping iron even as thermometers topped 100 degrees in Southern California. The 23-year-old showed off his efforts – and bulging biceps! – in a shirtless snap on his Instagram story. Though they can both hold their own in the weight room, exercise doesn't have to be a total sweatfest for Joseph or Arnold. The father-son duo spent quality time together near the beach recently, riding bikes in Santa Monica, Calif., with hoodies on to block the crisp ocean breeze!

