Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating his son Christopher’s college graduation despite it being canceled! Arnold took Photoshopped a pic of his 22-year-old son sporting a cap and gown, holding a college diploma and flashing a thumbs-up trophy, in honor of his graduation from the University of Michigan, which held an online ceremony rather than a traditional one due to the COVID-19 crisis. The father-of-five penned an earnest message, stating, "Christopher, you are a champion and I love you. I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: it’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can’t wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding."

