Arnold Schwarzenegger is cleaning up the streets! The “Terminator” alum shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday where he helps fill a pothole in Los Angeles, getting in there himself and helping to fix the road issue. “Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go,” the caption reads.

