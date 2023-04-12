Main Content

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Video Of Himself Helping Fill Pothole In His LA Neighborhood

CLIP04/11/23

Arnold Schwarzenegger is cleaning up the streets! The “Terminator” alum shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday where he helps fill a pothole in Los Angeles, getting in there himself and helping to fix the road issue. “Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go,” the caption reads.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Arnold Schwarzenegger, joseph baena, potholes, terminator
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.