Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting candid about his divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver. The "Terminator" actor looked back on his past marriage during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Arnold told the outlet in part, "[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on […] She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids," he said. Arnold added, “If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids.”

