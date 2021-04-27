Also available on the nbc app

The Terminator can take on just about anything, but can he handle a newborn? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter isn’t so sure. Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed her daughter, Lyla, with her husband Chris Pratt in August and the new grandpa says she’s protective of her little one. “I’ve never change diapers on Lyla because I think that Katherine is the expert gatekeeper,” Arnold told Jimmy Kimmel. “Whenever you touch the baby, she’s like don’t hold her like this. I’m like, Katherine come on I’ve had enough children in my hands I know exactly what I’m doing. I’m an expert at that stuff and she just freaks out. I think it’s natural,” He said.

Appearing: