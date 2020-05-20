Also available on the nbc app

Arnold Schwarzenegger can't wait to be a grandfather! The action movie icon and former California governor shared his excitement for daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's first child, telling Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" at home that the couple's little one is due even sooner than we thought! Though further details are still under wraps for now, Arnold couldn't help but predict great things for his soon-to-be grandbaby, joking with Jimmy that the combination of Schwarzenegger, Pratt and Kennedy DNA means Katherine and Chris likely have one impressive kid on the way!

Appearing: