Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend. The former California governor shared an important health update on Friday, giving fans a thumbs-up from his hospital bed after undergoing heart surgery in Cleveland. Arnold revealed on Instagram that everything went smoothly and his prognosis is so good, in fact, he's even enjoying some sightseeing on his early road to recovery. Arnold's latest operation was his second cardiac procedure in two years and his kids Katherine Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger joined thousands of followers offering well wishes in the comment section of his post.

