Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Los Angeles

CLIP01/21/22
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles. A rep for the actor confirmed to NBC News that the 74-year-old was part of a collision near his home on Friday evening. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said that one woman sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to the hospital by paramedics, and Schwarzenegger's rep shared that the star's "main concern is for the woman from the other vehicle."

