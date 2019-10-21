Also available on the nbc app

Arnold Schwarzenegger is forever young! During his press stop in Seoul for "Terminator: Dark Fate," the action star revealed that he doesn't feel the need to slow down at age 72. "When it comes to my age, I really don't feel my age," he said. "I think it's because I train all the time." Arnold does have an intense fitness regimen, and he doesn't let up; when he landed in Seoul for the press event, he went straight to his hotel gym instead of taking a nap!

