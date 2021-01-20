Also available on the nbc app

Hey, he said he'd be back! Arnold Schwarzenegger dropped a "Terminator" joke while receiving his COVID-19 vaccine. The action star waited his turn for a first-round shot at Dodger Stadium's drive-up vaccination site on Jan. 20 and he couldn't help but get into character when it came time to roll up his sleeve, reciting one of his most famous lines from the blockbuster movie franchise that made him famous.

