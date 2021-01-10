Also available on the nbc app

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't holding back his strong reaction to the Capitol riots. The former California governor reflected on the violent event and its fallout in a passionate video posted to his YouTube channel on Sunday. Schwarzenegger, a Republican, shared with viewers how seeing President Trump supporters storm and breach the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory reminded him of historic political events in his native Austria and growing up in post-World War II Europe. The action star went on to explain why he believes history won't look kindly upon Trump's legacy, calling him "a failed leader" and "the worst president ever."

