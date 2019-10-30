Also available on the nbc app

Linda Hamilton literally worked her butt off for "Terminator: Dark Fate"! The film icon toned up so much for her return to the franchise that the production team had to build her a prosthetic backside. "Seeing how dedicated she was and how she prepared for this role – it was spectacular," her co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger told Access Hollywood of her transformation. Arnold also got into peak shape for the film, made even more impressive by the fact that he started filming mere months after undergoing open-heart surgery. "I had to get out of bed, I had to get going, every day counted," he said of his own prep process. "Terminator: Dark Fate" hits theaters Nov. 1.

