Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer's aunt, is speaking out about her nephew and the Hammer family in Discovery+'s new three-part documentary "House of Hammer." In an interview with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, Casey reacts to the allegations that surfaced against Armie from his alleged victims, who also share their claims in the docuseries. She also said she never thought the cycle of the Hammer family had been broken with Armie, saying, "My personal experience based on my family and the fact that this is something that I believe is a learned behavior, um no! … You don't wake up and become a monster." "House of Hammer" premieres Sept. 2 on Discovery+. See more of Access' interview with Casey on "Access Hollywood" on Sept. 6.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight