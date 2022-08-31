Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer's aunt, is speaking out about her nephew and the Hammer family in Discovery+'s new three-part documentary "House of Hammer." In a preview of her interview with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, Casey says she was "not shocked" by the allegations that surfaced against Armie from the alleged victims, who also share their claims in the docuseries. "He's going to destroy his own life on his own, and that's basically the pattern of the Hammer dynasty in a sense," Casey said. Armie has previously denied allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse, and Access has reached out to the actor's team for comment. "House of Hammer" premieres Sept. 2 on Discovery+. See more of Access' interview with Casey on "Access Hollywood" on Sept. 1 and Sept. 6.

