It's over! Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer have called it quits after 10 years of marriage. The pair, who got married back in May 2010, both took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their breakup with matching posts. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the statement read.

