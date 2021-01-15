Also available on the nbc app

Armie Hammer is currently embroiled in a major scandal and Access Hollywood is breaking down everything you need to know about the actor’s current situation. Earlier in the week, the “Rebecca” star began trending on Twitter, after alleged screenshots of text messages, which have not been independently verified by Access Hollywood, were posted on social media which claim to show the 34-year-old allegedly talking about sexual fantasies including BDSM, rape fantasies and cannibalism. The “Call Me By Your Name” actor went on to issue a statement to People that reads in part, “I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims.”

Appearing: