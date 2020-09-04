Also available on the nbc app

Are Armie Hammer and Rumer Willis Hollywood's latest quarantine love match? The pair was spotted out and about together in Los Angeles this week, strolling with their arms around one another as they both sported casual attire and face masks. The "Social Network" star and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's oldest daughter reportedly enjoyed breakfast together at a West Hollywood café and are said to be taking things slow and enjoying each other's company for now. Neither star has commented publicly on the nature of their relationship, but the outing comes nearly two months after Armie and estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers announced their decision to part ways after 10 years of marriage.

