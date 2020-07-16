Also available on the nbc app

Ariel Winter is speaking out about Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship. The "Modern Family" alum shared her stance on the #FreeBritney movement as many fans continue to push for the pop star to be freed from the legal guardianship supervised by her dad Jamie Spears and a group of advisors. The 22-year-old actress posted an article on Britney's situation to her Instagram Story and wrote, "What her father and team is [sic] doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating." The circumstances likely hit close to home for Ariel, who has a complicated history with her mom, Crystal Workman. At 16, the then-child star was put into the care of her older sister after accusing her mother of being abusive, overbearing and controlling.

