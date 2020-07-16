Main Content

Ariel Winter Calls Britney Spears' Father 'Absolutely Disgusting' Over Ongoing Conservatorship

Ariel Winter is speaking out about Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship. The "Modern Family" alum shared her stance on the #FreeBritney movement as many fans continue to push for the pop star to be freed from the legal guardianship supervised by her dad Jamie Spears and a group of advisors. The 22-year-old actress posted an article on Britney's situation to her Instagram Story and wrote, "What her father and team is [sic] doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating." The circumstances likely hit close to home for Ariel, who has a complicated history with her mom, Crystal Workman. At 16, the then-child star was put into the care of her older sister after accusing her mother of being abusive, overbearing and controlling.

