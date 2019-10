Also available on the NBC app

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is all about the home remedies! "The Bachelor" alum took to Instagram to share his bizarre experiment of trying to cure pink eye with wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk's breast milk. Despite the couple's antics, the unusual method actually seemed to alleviate Arie's infection! The lovebirds welcomed daughter Alessi in May 2019, just several months after tying the knot in Hawaii.

