Arie Luyendyk Jr. is just out here getting real about "The Bachelor" franchise! The former Bachelor admitted on Shawn Johnson and Andrew East's podcast "Couple Things" that finding your soul mate after just 10 weeks of dating multiple women is just "nuts." "It's not natural to have two people that you [have], at the end, and then have to break up with one person and get engaged to another person an hour later. It’s just so weird. It’s, like, no wonder it barely works," he said.

