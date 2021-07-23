Main Content

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveals That Lauren Burnham Is Hospitalized 6 Weeks After Twins’ BirthBachelor Brief

Lauren Burnham is receiving medical care as she battles a difficult postpartum complication. The former “Bachelor” contestant, who gave birth to twins last month, has been hospitalized with mastitis, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is an “inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection.” Husband and former “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk kept fans up to date on her health struggle. On Thursday, he shared an Instagram video of her in her hospital bed, writing, “Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her.” He later added, “She’ll be here overnight. IV antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She’s been through a lot this week.”

